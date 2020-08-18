Arts & Culture Award Winner – Paul Grall, Civic Symphony of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet Paul Grall:

Music moves us and this year’s Arts and Culture recipient is advocating that music education has a bright future. Paul took over as the board president for the Civic Symphony in July 2018 and has gone above and beyond the call of duty for a volunteer board president. He has taken the initiative to get involved with the marketing committee to make sure the organization is publicized in as many ways as possible and is always an advocate for the organization in the community.

His vision is to provide opportunities for all generations in our area to have access to not only symphonic music but music education in general for our community. The Civic Symphony youth concert at the Meyer Theatre sold out for the first time under his direction and he hopes to provide more opportunities to engage as many youth in our area as possible.

Before Paul’s position as board president he was part of the concert operations team for three years. The leadership and dedication Paul brings to the organization is invaluable. Paul is dedicated to ensuring the community is aware of the Civic Symphony and the benefits of music. The board at the symphony sees the work that he’s putting in and it’s making everyone else engaged to work harder. His passion for the organization and the mission is evident and his leadership has helped them overcome a much-needed transformation and has boosted morale across the organization from the board to the musicians.

Thank you, Paul, for your dedication to keeping music alive in Greater Green Bay!