ASHWAUBENON, Wisc., (WFRV) – A partnership between the school district and public safety department will help ensure school safety and help students feel better about themselves and police.

On Thursday, the Ashwaubenon School District and Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety announced they will be expanding the K-9 and school resource officer program inside schools.

That will include K-9 units in the school.

It’s believed having dogs interact with students will help those students having a rough time processing their emotions.

“It gives you an opportunity to approach that student in a non-judgement, non-verbal way,” explained Officer Jeff Evers. “To be able to segue into a conversation with that student to determine what is going on with that student that day.”

The program was made possible by the Schneider Foundation, The Brown County Crime Prevention Foundation and LaForce Incorporated.