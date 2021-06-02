GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bay Port student graduates from US Naval Academy, hopes to become Marine pilot

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 2017 Bay Port graduate received her Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics over the weekend from the United States Naval Academy (USNA).

Taylor Arbour knew she wanted to apply to the USNA after she toured it during her sophomore year. How Arbour found out about USNA via a friend. Taylor’s goal is to become a Marine pilot.

The USNA only admits less than 8% of those who apply. Those who do apply must have strong academic backgrounds, excel in physical fitness and have a nomination from a member of Congress.

Arbour received a recommendation from Representative Reid Ribble and graduated with a 4.2 GPA. During her time at Bay Port High School, Arbour played basketball, volleyball, softball and ran track.

She was also grateful for her time with AP chemistry teacher, Mrs. Anne Schmidt. Schmidt showed her how to problem solve.

“Mrs. Schmidt completed NROTC at Purdue University. She showed me how to problem solve and shared a lot of her own experiences with me. She is someone I respect a lot,” says Arbour.

Arbour does miss Wisconsin staples like Culver’s and Kwik Trip, but she is looking forward to heading to The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico, Virginia.

“While I miss the people in Green Bay, Culver’s ice cream and Kwik Trip, I look forward to a new journey in flight school,” says Arbour.

Arbour will be in TBS for six and a half months of Marine training and from there she will attend flight school in Pensacola.

When asked if she would recommend other students to attend the USNA, Arbour didn’t hesitate in responding.

“Without a doubt, the Academy pushed me and made me into a better version of myself,” says Arbour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More