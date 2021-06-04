Bergstrom raises over $150,000 to help grant wishes for local children

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive’s 2021 Drive for Dreams campaign raised $154,150 which will help grant the wishes of local children battling critical illnesses.

The Drive for Dreams campaign was ran at all Bergstrom dealerships, and for every test drive taken $5 was donated. Additionally, $5 was donated for each new fan on social media. On May 22, Bergstrom dealerships held a special Oil Change Day which offered free oil changes with a donation of $15 or more to Make-A-Wish-Wisconsin.

“Thank you to our guests, business partners, team and the great people in our communities for supporting Make-A-Wish through our Drive for Dreams campaign,” says Tim Bergstrom, President & Chief Operating Officer, Bergstrom Automotive.

According to Bergstrom the $154,150 was raised during the month of May, and with this donation Bergstrom’s total contribution is almost $2.5 million. Bergstrom has partnered with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin for 21 years.

Donations go a long way to make the children’s wishes come true.

“Thank you to everyone who gives their time, money or resources to help make these children’s special wishes come true!” said Peggy Van Grinsven, Peyton’s Volunteer Wish Granter