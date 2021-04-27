GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘BEST DAY EVER’: GB police officers help child have unforgettable day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay Police Officers helped a child have a day filled with excitement and a new bike.

According to a Facebook post, a young boy and his mother were attending an event for the Bark N’ Blue Foundation and met the officers and deputies who were putting on demos with their K9 partners.

Brantley apparently loves everything about police officers and K9s. Green Bay Officer Herwald won an officer-only basket and wanted to give back. He gave Brantley his Culver’s ice cream for a year.

  • Photo courtesy of K9booyah
Another Green Bay Police Officer, Office Conley, gave Brantley tickets to enter into the raffle. Moments later when the winning raffle tickets were pulled, Brantley had the winning ticket and won a bike.

Everyone cheered when it was Brantley who had the first winning ticket.

Brantley later summed up the day as, ‘BEST DAY EVER’.

More information regarding the Bark N’ Blue can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

