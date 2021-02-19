Birthday cards fly in from all over the globe for 108-year-old Oshkosh COVID-19 survivor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – From the Early Learning Center in Neenah to New Zealand, birthday cards for soon-to-be 109-year-old Ruth Stryzewski have arrived in masses.

After Stryzewski’s family asked for birthday cards to be sent to help celebrate Stryzewski’s 109th birthday, they were soon flooded with cards from people all over the world wishing Stryzewski a happy birthday.

A card made by 109 painted fingers of the kids from Early Learning Center in Neenah as well as individual cards from the older children at the daycare were sent to Stryzewski.

Hundres of cards have been received from one end of the country to the other, as well as some from around the world. New Zealand, Canada and Germany were some of the countries Stryzewski has gotten birthday cards from.

Adalyn Streblow holding a birthday card for Ruth made by all the kids at the Early Learning Center in Neenah. There are 109 candles on top of this card, made by 109 painted fingers of the kids!

Stryzewski’s birthday is on Feb. 20 where she is turning 109. Stryzewski’s nephew and Activity Specialist Ingrid spend time each day reading some of the cards to her.

Dave Misterek, Ruth’s nephew says, “The amazing thing with Aunt Esther is that at 108 years old. She is now a survivor of COVID-19.”

Ruth Stryzewski, affectionately know as Aunt Esther, is quite a remarkable woman not only because she’s the oldest resident at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.

Ruth has lived in Wisconsin all her life. Her parents were farmers and in 1912, Ruth was born into a family of nine children in Waushara County.

In a Zoom interview, Ingrid Garrison, Ruth’s activities specialist at Park View, has asked, “How did you get to 108. We want to all know about that?” Ruth responded, “I have no idea.”