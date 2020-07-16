Cherry-picking season underway for Door County orchards

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cherry picking season has officially arrived and what better way to celebrate the fruitful season than with a summertime staple in Door County – You Pick Cherries.

While orchards further north won’t be ready for a couple of weeks, residents can count on southern Door County orchards to be ripe and ready for picking.

Sturgeon Bay’s Soren’s Valhalla Orchard is said to be in its second weekend of cherry-picking with plans to remain open for a couple more weeks.

Local 5 checked in at Soren’s Valhalla Orchard Thursday afternoon, where a number of pickers were already hard at work harvesting.

Audrey Darling, who was visiting the orchard with her family, provided some advice for cherry picking.

“Just pick a good tree that has lots of dark cherries, make sure there’s no splits in them. you can get a lot of good cherries,” she said.

She’s taking part in a long-standing tradition Door County tradition that the owners of Soren’s Valhalla Orchard hoped to help carry on.

“My husband grew up in Door County,” Toni Sorenson, one of the owners the orchard said. “We thought what better way to honor the heritage than grow cherries?”

Sorenson says she did not grow up around cherries, but they have become a part of her family’s lives.

“We get a lot of up close and personal time with these trees, so it’s really a labor of love,” she said.

It’s a labor that once a year, the family gets to share.

“It’s so rewarding to see other families come out and experience picking and sharing that with multiple generations,” Sorenson said.

Crowds come out to pick cherries every year, but this year there’s an extra draw to the family-friendly activity.

“We’ve all been cooped up, I think we’re excited to get out, get a little cherries picked,” Darling said.

Sorenson agreed with the sentiment, “It’s just a great opportunity for people to get out of their homes after being cooped up for so long.”

Lending itself easily to social distancing practices, the Door County tradition is a perfect way for residents to safely enjoy the delicious season before its too late.

“The trees are natural barriers for you to stay together for your picking party and not interfere with others,” Sorenson said.

They’ve added extra precautions to help keep the orchard safe.

“We also set up a bagging station so that there’s hand sanitizer there, we don’t touch your fruit. you bag your own fruit,” Sorenson explained.

They’re working hard to make it safe for everyone to make it out to enjoy the short season.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” Sorenson said. “It is a great product, it’s a great season, it’s fun to see families come out here, multi-generations, enjoying this as part of their Door County vacation.”

