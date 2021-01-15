Chick-fil-A Employee gives away car to coworker

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chick-fil-a prides itself on serving people with honor dignity and respect and a 17-year-old Appleton employee did just that when she gave the car she won to a fellow coworker and friend.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was so shocked,” said Hokule’a Taniguchi, a Chick-fil-A Appleton Employee.

She says the experience of being gifted a car by her coworker and best friend was incredibly emotional.

“I screamed and I ran to her and I was just like… My heart felt so full and i was so excited and then obviously I was so happy I just started crying my eyes out,” said Taniguchi.

Her friend Haley Bridges came into this car through a chick-fil-a Christmas raffle and decided to give the car away so that Hokule’a could have the independence to safely get to her job.

She bikes to work every day and she lives kinda far but like in the wisconsin weather it’s not the best, said Haley Bridges.

Bridges continued and said, “She’s one of the people here that has made me be myself more and I just feel so happy being around her and it was just an immediate decision to give her a car because she probably needs it more than anyone I know.”

The Chick-fil-A team says they are both hard workers and great members of the team.

Sami Hansen, Director of Hospitality and Quality said, “Haley is super fun to be around… And she has just really been able to plug in with everyone. And Hokule’a just serves everyone with excellence and has really been able to build some strong friendships and memories with everyone as well.”

“Being able to have a car and that freedom and giving someone else a ride, helping someone else out that just warms my soul and I’m just so excited and happy and I can’t believe it,” said Taniguchi.

The managers and girls are working to get the title transferred to Hokule’a’s name so she never has to bike to work again.