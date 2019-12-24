FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Christmas lights for charity in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) What would Christmas be without lights?

In Oshkosh, one holiday light display is bringing extra smiles, thanks to the efforts of one industrious young boy.

Brody Enli is only ten years old and constructed a sizeable light display.

He’s taken his passion for electronics and turned it into a way to help the less fortunate in Oshkosh, by asking those who visit, to donate a non-perishable item for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.

Brody says people have come from miles away and are impressed with not only the lights but also that he’s giving back to the community

Brody says, “Everybody really seems to enjoy my show and everybody thinks it’s great that I’m doing this for charity.”

You can visit brody’s light until the New Year.

Brody says he would like to construct a larger show and collect more for charity next year.

If you’d like to learn more, please visit the Facebook page Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity.

