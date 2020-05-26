“Class of 2020” song tells story of graduating during a pandemic

FOND DU LAC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – 18 year old Christian Strutz is graduating with the Class of 2020 from a STEM charter school in Fond du Lac.

The budding young musician/vocalist wrote, arranged, and sung an original song about his experiences as a senior going through his last year of school locked up due to COVID-19.

The track, entitled “Class of 2020”, is an emotional song with lyrics meant to speak to not just graduating seniors who “lost” the last year of their schooling, but all those affected by the pandemic.

Strutz also recruited seniors from all over Wisconsin to make up a “class of 2020 choir” to perform the backing vocal arrangements on the track.

“Class of 2020” is available on several sites for purchase, and Christian is setting up an account to have 100% of the funds directed to a non-profit group called Convoy of Hope, who has been helping nationwide with COVID relief.

To purchase your copy of “Class of 2020” click here: http://christianstrutz.bandcamp.com/track/class-of-2020