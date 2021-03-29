FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community, organizations raise over $5k for Oshkosh students and teachers

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to an outpouring of community support, students and teachers in the Oshkosh Area School District received more than $5,000 to go toward multiple classroom initiatives.

It was all part of the inaugural event called Give-Education Day. It was organized by the school district’s Education Foundation and the money will go toward classroom projects, materials and supplies for classrooms that are beyond building budgets.

Thanks to 50 community members and organizations, they exceeded their $1,500 matching donation which was gifted by the campaign by the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. In total, $5,575 was raised.

Theresa Duren, OASD Education Foundation Director said this about the donation, “To see our community come together to support our students and teachers is an incredible testament to the critical role our schools play in our community. Together we can do so much good!”

The OASD Education Foundation is already looking forward to participating in Give-Education Day next year, happening on March 23, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA

High School Football 3-26

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More