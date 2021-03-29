Community, organizations raise over $5k for Oshkosh students and teachers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to an outpouring of community support, students and teachers in the Oshkosh Area School District received more than $5,000 to go toward multiple classroom initiatives.

It was all part of the inaugural event called Give-Education Day. It was organized by the school district’s Education Foundation and the money will go toward classroom projects, materials and supplies for classrooms that are beyond building budgets.

Thanks to 50 community members and organizations, they exceeded their $1,500 matching donation which was gifted by the campaign by the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. In total, $5,575 was raised.

Theresa Duren, OASD Education Foundation Director said this about the donation, “To see our community come together to support our students and teachers is an incredible testament to the critical role our schools play in our community. Together we can do so much good!”

The OASD Education Foundation is already looking forward to participating in Give-Education Day next year, happening on March 23, 2022.