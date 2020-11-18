FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Covid-19 staff at St. Elizabeth’s received free lunch as way to thank them for being caregivers

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – A local family wanted to make sure their caregivers know that their hard work during the pandemic is appreciated.

Local 5 News at at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant Tuesday where a hearty lunch was gifted for the Covid-19 staff at St. Elizabeth’s.

The family went to the non-profit group called “Family Caregivers Rock” which along with Thrivent was able to arrange the free lunch and add some specialty t-shirts with words of thanks and encouragement.

“It’s humbling for really, even us, ” said Cindy Thompson of Family Caregivers Rock. “They could make a wish for themselves, but they do it on behalf of someone else.”

The board of Family Caregivers Rock is made up of caregivers past and present.

They know the strain but also the silver lining to being a caregiver.

