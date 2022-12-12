NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday.

Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.

Property owner Terri Murphy says, “It’s a beautiful Christmas thing to do, to help somebody, a stranger, and just say we’re paying for that next person’s tree.”

Murphy’s daughter Kelly Kling and her husband Ian have been operating the 20-acre for the last two holidays.

This Sunday was the last day to buy a tree from the Kling’s this season.

“For the person picking the tree, it’s walking the field and looking for the tree that will fit in their location of where they are. Everybody does have a good heart, and they want to do something good for somebody else, and this gave them that opportunity yesterday,” Murphy says.

The Kling family hopes this spread of generosity will become a tradition year after year.