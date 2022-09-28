DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations.

Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands.

O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing, branding, communications in a full-service capacity of creative writing, design, web, digital, video, etc.”

Some of the businesses the company has helped include Aspiro, UW Oshkosh, and non-profits like Discover Green Bay.

President and CEO of Discover Green Bay Brad Toll says, “We had a very good idea of where we wanted to go with the branding. They really helped us pull all the pieces together.”

The company will host a celebration for all the businesses it has helped over the years at its office Thursday evening, Sept. 29.

For connective vice president Michelle Dejno, she is proud the Connective has been able to change the lives of so many, saying, “I really believe it’s about the people, the authenticity and the sincere passion to impact our community. It’s not just another business transaction to us.”

O’Connor recently began offering workshops, programming, and events for the Institute for Women’s Leadership at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.