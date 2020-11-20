De Pere evokes memories of “A Wonderful Life” film to encourage the community to support small business

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFRV) – The shopping season is right around the corner and small businesses are banking on public suppot.

De Pere has an ever bigger push to “choose local” this year.

They’ve come up with a holiday shopping challenge for customers in downtown De Pere to commit to 75% of their purchases from local and small business.

It’s a heartfelt plea, recalling the Jimmy Stewart film “A Wonderful Life” where a community rallied around the main character who fell on tough times.

“The businesses in downtown are here,” declared Tina Quigley, “Definitely De Pere” Executive Director. “They’re your neighbors. They’re your friends and they’ve really done an amazing job to adapt to the current environment.”

“Definitely De Pere” has set up a website for customers to see the offers of shops and restaurants on both sides of the Fox River and how to arrange for curbside pick up and other ways to keep safe while experiencing a taste of the season.