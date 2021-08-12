Despite severe weather & COVID restrictions, U.S. Venture Open raises over $4 million dollars

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though weather and COVID-19 threw a wrench into the fundraiser’s plans, the 2021 U.S. Venture Open was able to raise over $4 million.

According to officials, more than 500 partners and donors raised $4,156,262 million at the U.S. Venture Open. Over the past three decades, the event has raised over $55 million.

Due to an increase in COVID cases, the dinner and evening program at Van Abels had to be canceled. Originally, more than 800 golfers would play at six regional courses, but severe weather limited it to 500+ golfers at three courses.

“Throughout the decades, the U.S. Venture Open has had a tremendous impact in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement for U.S. Venture.

Grants given by the event have impacted 235 collaborating organizations in Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Oshkosh.