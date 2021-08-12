FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Despite severe weather & COVID restrictions, U.S. Venture Open raises over $4 million dollars

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though weather and COVID-19 threw a wrench into the fundraiser’s plans, the 2021 U.S. Venture Open was able to raise over $4 million.

According to officials, more than 500 partners and donors raised $4,156,262 million at the U.S. Venture Open. Over the past three decades, the event has raised over $55 million.

Due to an increase in COVID cases, the dinner and evening program at Van Abels had to be canceled. Originally, more than 800 golfers would play at six regional courses, but severe weather limited it to 500+ golfers at three courses.

“Throughout the decades, the U.S. Venture Open has had a tremendous impact in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement for U.S. Venture.

Grants given by the event have impacted 235 collaborating organizations in Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Oshkosh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More