WEST DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One West De Pere middle-schooler will be able to participate in the upcoming Track and Field season after an organization provided him with specialized equipment.

The West De Pere Middle School posted on their Facebook that an eighth-grader was given a throwing platform and racing chair so he could participate in the Track and School season. Daniel Nehls was reportedly diagnosed with Osteosarcoma cancer in his femur.

The treatment and surgeries for the disease limited his ability to participate in sports. That was until a charity organization called Paul’s Party provided an opportunity for Daniel to participate in the upcoming Track and Field season.

Paul’s Party is reportedly donating a throwing platform and racing chair. Paul’s Party is a Wisconsin-based charity that provides adaptive sports equipment to kids with physical disabilities.

Photo courtesy of West De Pere Middle School

The West De Pere Middle School is hosting a Cheese Raffle, with the proceeds/donations helping Paul’s Party to continue providing students the chance to play in sports. The raffle is being held at The Barrel Haus at Badger State Brewing on March 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say that the cheese raffle will be similar to a meat raffle. A Facebook Event will reportedly be created in the near future.

More information about Paul’s Party can be found on their website.