(WFRV) – Backpacks. Simple items that can hold a lot and for the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, these new backpacks serve a much bigger purpose.

The Department received donations from the Reach-A-Child program, which helps children who may be experiencing a traumatic situation while officers or deputies are responding to a situation. They say this program, like many others, helps them bring some positivity to those tense moments.

“You look at the children involved and you can only imagine what they’re going through in their minds and experiencing. So to have a program like this that our deputies can sit and kind of distract them and get their mind off what’s actually occurring is outstanding,” said Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt, Outagamie County Sheriffs Department.

In all, 80 bags were donated to the department so that every deputy has one. Inside each bag there are 15 children’s books and drawstring backpacks, when first responders or other officials respond to a scene, they offer the book to a child and a backpack to put it in.

Reach-A-Child is based out of Madison and is partnering with first responders across Wisconsin.