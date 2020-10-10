Door County business that caters to outdoor activities gaining news customers during pandemic

STURGEON BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – For businesses that cater to folks getting into the outdoors, the pandemic seems to have drawn new customers.

Bayshore Outfitters in Door County says it had no idea what to expect, but it’s turned out to bethe right industry for social distancing.

When Local 5 stopped by on Friday, conditions were to windy to be out on the water. But the kayak business has been booming.

While they feel fortunate to have thrived during these challenging times, they have empathy for the businesses that have not done so well.

“It felt good to be busy,” says co-owner Mark Schuster. “But also knowing the struggles was hard.”

Bayshore says it has experienced no problems with having customers follow safety protocols and that families seem to be starving for a safe activity that allows them to enjoy life.

“We had no idea what to expect when the season started,” continued Schuster. “This was one of our best years ever. You know when people were looking for something to do. They were all told to go outside. Socially distance. We’re the right industry for that.”

Schuster describes tours and rental services are off the charts this season.