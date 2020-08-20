Education Award Winner – Bill Orgeman, MacArther Elementary School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet Bill Orgeman:

Children with positive role models are more motivated and have a higher drive to achieve. This year’s Volunteer in Education Award recipient has been a constant role model in the classroom for Green Bay area elementary students for more than 11 years! Bill Orgeman is a Reading Coach, through the Volunteer of Brown County’s Reading Coaches for Kids Program and is so much more than a tutor. “Mr. Bill” is a positive role model and a caring friend for 4th and 5th graders at MacArthur Elementary School. He reads with the students three mornings a week for three hours and has provided over 900 hours of his own time over the past 11 years. At times he motivates with a candy bar for an excellent spelling test score or will bring in football or baseball cards for the students. Mr. Bill is a trusted adult, who truly cares about the students’ education and lives. Bill’s impact is truly immeasurable. Thank you, Bill, for all you do to help guide the students of MacArthur Elementary School!