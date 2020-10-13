Feeding America hosts drive-thru food distribution in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – Feeding America is helping folks who find themselves in a food emergency, many of them for the first time, because of the pandemic.

Local 5 News was there as they distributed food Monday with a drive-thru set up. The non-profit worked with the Department of Agriculture and Valley Cooperative Association to get the boxes of food handed out safely and with as little contact as possible. Volunteers weathered the rain to make sure those who waited for food drove away with a healthy supply of the staples for good nutrition.

Each box contained a variety of nutritious items from chicken to dairy to vegetables and cheese.

“With the pandemic, with the loss of jobs, there’s been a tremendous need in our community,” explained volunteer Deena Larsen who works with Grow It Forward. “We’ve been serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 households.”

Feeding America has multiple drive up food distribution events scheduled for Northeast Wisconsin including a distribution scheduled for Wednesday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

It’s all part of the Partnership for a Healthier America project.

“As a hunger-relief organization, it’s important that we not only provide food to the community we serve, but that we also provide healthy food that allows for a well-balanced diet,” says Patti Habeck, President of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are showing a commitment to the health of our communities by increasing our distribution of healthy foods and reducing the amount of unhealthy foods that come through our food bank.”