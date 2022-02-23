OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One company reached out to lend a few helping hands at Father Carr’s Place 2B to honor Random Acts of Kindness Day – hoping to spread joy throughout the community.

According to a release, Fish Window Cleaning wanted to utilize its talents by giving the Oshkosh center a fresh look.

Kriste Simmons with Fish Window Cleaning says it’s important to give back to the community, especially places that give so much. “You know Father Carr is a bedrock of the community. Here they provide services to a population that wouldn’t be able to access that otherwise – food and shelter, medical care.”

The cleaning service worked both inside and out, giving Father Carr’s Place 2B free window and mirror cleanings on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“So we also wanted to provide that service to Father Carr and take that burden off of having clean windows off of their plate so they can focus on their community and try to brighten the world a little bit,” said Simmons.

Fish Window Cleaning officials say they try to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day for the entire month of February.