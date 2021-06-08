UPDATE: FDL Police gift child new bike and helmet after serious accident

FRIDAY 6/25/2021 6:00 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac child was involved in a serious accident while she was riding her bike on June 7, and now a police officer surprised the family with a new bike and helmet.

According to the Fond du Lac Police, Officer Clapper, who was one of the officers who responded to the incident, met with the family and presented a new bike and helmet.

Interim Police Chief Aaron Goldstein was happy the girl made a full recovery.

“We are so grateful she made a full recovery and is doing well. I am also inspired by our Department and the responding Officers who kept in touch with the family and went above and beyond with facilitating this donation,” says Goldstein.

The department explains that the child, 8-year-old Miaya Hartwig was not wearing a helmet or any reflective safety clothing, nor was there any lighting on her bike at the time of the accident. The person who hit her immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene for officers and first responders to arrive.

WEDNESDAY 6/9/2021 5:35 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is releasing the names of the people who were involved in a crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old.

According to a release, 8-year-old Miaya Hartwig of Fond du Lac was severely injured after being hit on her bike by a vehicle driven by 50-year-old James Livieri of North Fond du Lac.

As of late Tuesday, police say Hartwig is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee with a head and shoulder injury.

After a preliminary investigation, officers say Livieri was driving on E. Johnson St. near Amory St. in a pickup truck when Hartwig rode into traffic on Johnson St. and was hit.

The department explains that Hartwig was not wearing a helmet or any reflective safety clothing, nor was there any lighting on her bike at the time of the accident. Livieri immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene for officers and first responders to arrive.

While the accident remains under investigation, police say the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Jun 8, 2021 5:20 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child is in critical condition after a North Fond du Lac man hit her while she was crossing the street on her bike.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says, on June 7 around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Johnson Street and Armory Street for a reported incident of a vehicle hitting a child on a bike. The victim was an 8-year-old girl from Fond du Lac.

The child was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in critical condition. She was then later flown to Children’s Hospital via helicopter.

Authorities say that a 50-year-old North Fond du Lac man hit the child as she was trying to cross East Johnson Street on her bike.

The incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.