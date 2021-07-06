Fond du Lac community gifts bike to 11-year-old after hers was stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After learning of a child’s bike was stolen, a Fond du Lac Police officer reached out to the community and a School Resource Officer for help.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officer Melissa Sprangers took a theft of a bicycle complaint where 11-year-old Lynaeh had her bike stolen. She learned that the bike was Lynaeh’s Christmas gift and reached out to School Resource Officer (SRO) Jesse Pimental.

SRO Pimental was able to work with the community and surprised Lynaeh with a new bike.

SRO Pimental will also be the SRO at Lynaeh’s school next year.

Based on the picture it also looks like Lynaeh received some other gifts.