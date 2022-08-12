FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you head out to the Fond du Lac area, you may stumble upon royalty.

Eight-year-old Hailey Hopper won the Little Miss Galaxy International pageant in McAllen, Texas. She was previously Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy and competed against girls from all over the world for her new title.

“You get to do so much when you’re the queen, and I will be able to do more services with this title,” said Hopper.

Hailey said one of the most enjoyable parts of the pageant was meeting new friends from around the world and learning about new cultures that she has never experienced before.

Hailey’s mother Melissa Hopper wasn’t able to make the trip down to Texas with Hailey. So Melissa and other family members watched the pageant via live stream from their home. Melissa recalled the moment when she heard her daughter announced as the winner.

“It was very loud, mom was pretty excited, it was pretty loud in the house, lots of tears and lots of smiles,” said Melissa Hopper.

Leading up to the pageant, Hailey was extremely involved in her community. She set up a book drive event to collect and distribute books to kids in Kenya and has also been involved with other local food, clothes, and supply drives.

She also has helped out at the Salvation Army Fond du Lac with the organization’s Summer Brown Bag Lunch program. It provides meals for needy kids in the community during the summer.

Since she first began competing in pageants at the age of two, Hailey has made spreading kindness a theme of her community outreach.

“She really showed her heart and how much she loved to help and it was incredible to be able to watch her be recognized for that,” said Melissa.

Hailey will hold the Little Miss Galaxy International title for one year.