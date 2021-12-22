Fond du Lac Officers receive award after catching woman who jumped off a bridge

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Four Fond du Lac Police Officers were honored with the Life Saving Award, after they were able to save a woman who tried jumping off a bridge.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on March 10 around 10 a.m., Officer Keywon Brown responded to the YMCA for a report of a woman in crisis and making suicidal statements. When Officer Brown arrived he saw a woman jogging away from the YMCA, which he thought was the person in crisis.

He momentarily lost sight of the woman before realizing that she was on the bridge on West 1st Street standing over the Fond du Lac River.

When Officer Brown tried to talk to the woman, she told him to go away and leave her alone. The woman then walked out to the edge of the bridge embankment that was positioned over a river.

The river was reportedly flowing faster than normal because of all the rain at the time.

For several minutes Officer Brown built a rapport with the woman and also allowed time for Officers Elijah Fuller, Melissa Sprangers and Travis Tuttle to respond in the area.

The woman eventually stopped responding and went silent. Officer Brown realized she was moving further on the edge and was about to jump.

Officer Brown was able to grab one arm of the woman as she jumped and held her from falling. The other officers all helped Officer Brown pull her up to a nearby grassy area.

The Fond du Lac Police Department said that all four officers demonstrated courage and teamwork in their actions to save a life.