FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Police & local community’s teamwork help clean up neighborhood

Positively Wisconsin

by: Brenna Cisler

Posted: / Updated:
Fond du Lac Police & local community's teamwork help clean up neighborhood

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – When two Fond du Lac Police Officers noticed some glass on a sidewalk, they didn’t hesitate to pick it up.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Officers Kari Beckford and Keywon Brown noticed glass on the sidewalk in a neighborhood that is home to many families and children. Both took it upon themselves to spend a few moments sweeping and picking it up.

The actions of the two officers got the attention of some neighbors who decided to join in.

  • Fond du Lac Police & local community's teamwork help clean up neighborhood
    Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department
  • Fond du Lac Police & local community's teamwork help clean up neighborhood
    Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department
  • Fond du Lac Police & local community's teamwork help clean up neighborhood
    Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

The neighbors in the area then didn’t stop at the sidewalk and helped clean the terrace and playground as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More