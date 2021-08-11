Fond du Lac Police & local community’s teamwork help clean up neighborhood

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – When two Fond du Lac Police Officers noticed some glass on a sidewalk, they didn’t hesitate to pick it up.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Officers Kari Beckford and Keywon Brown noticed glass on the sidewalk in a neighborhood that is home to many families and children. Both took it upon themselves to spend a few moments sweeping and picking it up.

The actions of the two officers got the attention of some neighbors who decided to join in.

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

The neighbors in the area then didn’t stop at the sidewalk and helped clean the terrace and playground as well.