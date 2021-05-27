Fond du Lac veteran receives new roof through national project

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof Thursday for a local U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The roofing contractor says the donation is provided through the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served and the families who support them.

With the help of a Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin radio station promotion, 105.7 WAPL, and through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Scott Theisen was selected to get a new roof.

The build started at 8 a.m. and ended around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Since the beginning of the program in 2016, organizers say more than 250 military members have received new roofs.

Security-Luebke says this is just a small way to say thanks to someone for their service. “There were eight to ten people that could not say enough about Mr. Theisen. His service to the country, service to the community. They said he would give you the shirt off his back, he continues to want to serve people and help out,” says Todd Murphy, Vice President of Security-Luebke Roofing.

Helping in any way they can, the Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Security-Luebke Roofing donated labor for Thursday’s project.

“For a retired military veteran and the service they provided us as a country, we take great pride in being able to do this for him and for his family. It’s something our company and our employees look forward to doing every year and it’s something we hope to continue doing year in and year out going forward,” says Murphy.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, click here.