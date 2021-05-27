FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac veteran receives new roof through national project

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof Thursday for a local U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The roofing contractor says the donation is provided through the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served and the families who support them.

With the help of a Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin radio station promotion, 105.7 WAPL, and through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Scott Theisen was selected to get a new roof.

The build started at 8 a.m. and ended around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Since the beginning of the program in 2016, organizers say more than 250 military members have received new roofs.

Security-Luebke says this is just a small way to say thanks to someone for their service. “There were eight to ten people that could not say enough about Mr. Theisen. His service to the country, service to the community. They said he would give you the shirt off his back, he continues to want to serve people and help out,” says Todd Murphy, Vice President of Security-Luebke Roofing.

Helping in any way they can, the Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Security-Luebke Roofing donated labor for Thursday’s project.

“For a retired military veteran and the service they provided us as a country, we take great pride in being able to do this for him and for his family. It’s something our company and our employees look forward to doing every year and it’s something we hope to continue doing year in and year out going forward,” says Murphy.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More