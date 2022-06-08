FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac’s most famous crossing guard is calling it a career.

Jerry Boehlen, who has helped protect the children of Fond du Lac by crossing the street safely is retiring after a 20-year career.

The 90-year-old previously worked at a lumber yard driving trucks before switching careers.

“I’d still say it’s taking care of the kids. I would say that would be my favorite part. I can’t help it, I just love the kids,” said Boehlen when speaking to Local 5 News.

Boehlen built relationships with kids, parents, and families while helping the kids cross the street and has even thrown himself in the line of danger.

“It means the whole world,” said Boehlen when asked what it means to him in keeping the kids safe. “You don’t want your kids to get run over. I’ll get run over before they will. I guess it’s just the kids that keep me going. Some of them are really good kids and then you do get some rowdy ones.”

Many in the community have wished Boehlen good luck and happy retirement, including the Fond du Lac Police Department. “Jerry is an icon and has been delivering smiles and waving to walkers and those driving by for decades.”

“I’m sad and happy. Now I can stay home and do what I want to do, whereas here it was morning and afternoon. I will probably work in my garage and on my yard,” added Boehlen.

Congratulations and happy retirement Mr. Boehlen.