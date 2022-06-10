MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity (HFH) in partnership with JF Lopez Roofing and GAF are building homes and installing roofs for 100 residents in the Greater Menasha area.

Today marked their 50th installation in the initiative known as “Legacy 100”.

The recipients of the home are the Chang Family. Mai Vang and Ha Chang, along with their eight children, have lived in Menasha for three years.

In need of a permanent home, they were thrilled when they found out that Fox Cities HFH would be coming to their rescue.

“We’re all happy. We’re glad that we actually have a sponsor. We thought we were not going to get it, but when we found out that we got approved, we were all excited,” Vang says.

John Weyenberg, President and CEO of Greater Fox Cities HFH says, “This is going to be life changing. The opportunity for families to own a home, have a safe and affordable place for their children to learn and grow, this is why we do what we do.”

GAF donated the materials to JF Lopez Roofing to make this build a reality. Contractors expect the house will take a few more months to complete.

To donate or volunteer for the project, visit https://foxcitieshabitat.org/