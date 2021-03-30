Fox Valley business donates thousands of paper products, hygiene products to homeless

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley business came together to help the homeless get what they need, including hygiene products.

Essity, based in Neenah, is a leading global hygiene and health company with more than 900 employees and as part of their annual event, they hosted a Hygiene for the Homeless Drive. This is the second donation event this month and has helped 34 crisis programs in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Toilet paper is an essential to life. It’s one of the things we do at Essity and it helps people spend money on different things that helps add value to them and hopefully get out of the hole they’re in,” said Daryl Castona, Human Resource Manager with Essity.

In all, 3,200 rolls of bath tissues, 1,200 rolls of paper toweling and 80 cases of personal hygiene and cleaning products were donated.