Fox Valley business hosting supplies drive for veterans at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – As military veterans return home from combat, some may have a hard time transitioning out of service. But one local business is hoping to make an impact on those who gave so much.

Great Lakes Roofing Corp along with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is hosting a supplies drive to help military veterans as they return home. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, based in Racine, runs a village of 15 tiny homes for military veterans transitioning out of, or at risk of homelessness after returning home from service. While they run a village, they also have a food market and provide programming for the veterans.

Through the ‘Roll out the Barrell Supplies Drive’, Great Lakes Roofing Corp is hoping to collect several items that the VOW needs.

  • Canned or dry goods
  • Noodles, soup, tuna, beans, fruit, rice
  • K Cups
  • Cereal, pancake mix
  • Read to make meals (no ramen)
  • New tupperware
  • New Sheets or Towels
  • Socks and underwear
  • Full sized hygiene items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Community/card games

Great Lakes Roofing Corp will have collection spots at the following locations throughout the Fox Valley:

  • Dicks’ Family Foods – 400 High St. Wrightstown
  • Pick N’ Save – 511 W. Calumet St. Appleton
  • Festival Foods – W3195 Van Roy Rd. Appleton
  • Festival Foods – 1355 Oneida St. Menasha
  • Piggly Wiggly – 1151 Midway Rd. Menasha

Donations can also be dropped off at Great Lakes Roofing Corp at 1605 Drum Corps Dr. in Menasha. For more information, you can call 920-996-9550 or visit the Veterans Outreach Wisconsin website.

Donations will be accepted until August 16.

