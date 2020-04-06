Fox Valley company uses social media to help restaurants and musicians

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Tundraland Home Improvement is hoping to support other local businesses across the area by asking people to sing in the shower.

Community members can post a video of them singing in their bathrooms on the company’s Facebook page and one random winner each day will receive a fifty dollar gift card to another small business or restaurant.

The company has always been supportive of the local music scene as well and that’s why they’ve also launched a new virtual concert series to give local artists a platform to perform.

“Tuesday Tub Tunes” launched this past week with Kyle Megna leading the way.

The popular artist and front man for Kyle Megna and the Monsoons was the initial artist in a series of virtual performances that will have a number of area favorites doing “live” sets from their home bathrooms.

The mini concerts can be seen live on the company’s Facebook page and a virtual “tip jar” is available which is paid directly to each artist via Venmo and/or PayPal.

It’s a unique concept designed to offer much needed income to those currently unable to perform otherwise.

For more information on participating restaurants, businesses and an upcoming artist schedule head to: https://www.facebook.com/TundralandHomeImprovements/