Fox Valley restaurants served free Thanksgiving Day meals

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

(WFRV) – Numerous restaurants and organizations across Northeast Wisconsin distributed free Thanksgiving Day meals.

Johnny’s Family Restaurant

Johnny’s Family Restaurant in Kaukauna will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone that woud like to join them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Avenue, will provide a free meal, beverages, and dessert. Carry outs will be available, but there are no deliveries.

For more details, call 920-462-4522.

Chico’s Cafe in Kimberly

Chico’s Cafe at 427 S. Washington Street is providing free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Angels Restaurant

Angels Restaurant in Appleton will serve free turkey dinners on Thanksgiving Day, by reservation only, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To make a reservation, call 920-993-8847.

Because of COVID-19, organizers say they will limit the capacity of the restaurant to 25 tables with four people per table.

Any remaining dinners will be donated to a local homeless shelter.