From pumpkin patches to apple picking, local farms promise safe activities for families this fall

CHILTON, Wisc., (WFRV) – The fall season is upon us Polly’s Pumpkin Patch in Chilton is open to help you pick your perfect pumpkin.

They have a whole bunch of daytime outdoor and indoor activities that are mindful of Covid-19 restrictions.

They’ve taken great care to come up with policies and how to gently suggest folks follow those policies so everyone can feel comfortable.

“All of our employees are wearing masks,” explains owner Polly Roland. “We ask all of our visitors to please wear a mask if they’re comin gin the store. On the wagon ride, we’re trying to social distance groups from to another.”

The family run farm and market is accessible seven days a week.

They warn you to make sure you get out of the corn maze before they close October 31st!

In Door County, Robertson Orchards is open for business.

They pride themselves on a variety of tasty offerings from Honey Crisp apples to cherry juice and apple cider.

They are set up with pandemic precautions for apple harvesting activities.

“The store is set up to be self service,” 5th generation owner Skipp Robertson tells Local 5 News. “So, if you can’t find anybody, you just make change and put your money in the box and you go. And we have a phone number to call if you want to make a credit card payment.”

Apple picking season will last for another two weeks.

Robertson says folks are able to social distance and still get a taste of fall traditions.