MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer.

13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer and on Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.

“His resiliency and his positivity is something that all of us can admire,” said Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn. “We’re happy today to be able to make his dreams come true.”

Chance participated in several law enforcement activities at the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Valley Technical College Public Safety Center, including deploying a taser, simulation training, and mock vehicle pursuit.

Despite his diagnosis, Chance is still chasing his dreams, a dream his mother says will leave his mark on not only northeast Wisconsin but the world.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody’s opinion is, it doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, Chance has a serious passion for police officers and what they do and the impact they make,” added Chance’s mother, Shayla Van Stippen. “Ultimately, he just wants to bring good to the world and be a good cop.”

The unforgettable day ended with the presentation of nearly 200 law enforcement patches, dozens of challenge coins, and many letters of encouragement from police and sheriff’s offices throughout the state.

“To the new honorary police officer, and our newest friend, Chance Van Stippen, everyone here at FCPD is thinking of you, and we are inspired by your bravery during this extremely difficult time,” said officers from the Fox Crossing Police Department. “As we say in law enforcement, we’ve got your six.”

The City of Menasha Police Department also offered kind words on its Facebook page regarding Friday’s activities with Chance.

“Today, we witnessed as a community that the hope, love, and courage of this young man can truly bring us together to accomplish wonderful things,” stated the department.

Chance is taking a breather from medical procedures right now but will begin clinical treatment in a month.

Everyone here in northeast Wisconsin has your six Chance.