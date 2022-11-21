GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday.

Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.

“We’re so appreciative and thankful for the community for all the support that they’ve shown us since 1998,” said Chad Miller, General Manager. “They can expect delicious pizza, delicious pumpkin pie, and some coffee or soda to drink.

This isn’t the first year that Gallagher’s Pizza has done this kind of event. Just last year, the business saw friends and family step up to help volunteer and serve those in need.

Memorial for Miller’s Nephew

Miller explained to Local 5 News that this event is not only to serve the community but to keep his nephew’s legacy alive.

“Our nephew recently passed, and we just want to keep his legacy alive,” said Miller. “It’s going to be something we do in the future in my nephew’s honor.”

Those in need can stop by Gallagher’s Pizza on Thanksgiving from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for pizza, pie, and something to drink.

“We just don’t want people to be home alone with nothing to eat,” added Miller.