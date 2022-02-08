GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local non-profits and resource groups joined together to offer everything a family or individual could need during a community event Tuesday afternoon.

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeastern Wisconsin hosted an event full of resources for community members, paired with a diaper giveaway – all free of charge. People and families could learn about resources available to them that they may not know about, offering a safety net for whoever needs it.

“We definitely get a lot of feedback, everyone wants to know when we’re going to have the next one, they call every month hoping that we have it again. So we know that this is such a need for the community members and we’re excited to be able to keep helping people,” said Lauren Waters, Outreach & Communications Specialist with Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin.

Demand for things like diapers hasn’t slowed – the group is always taking diapers and monetary donations. All you need to do is drop it off at their location on West Walnut Street in Green Bay. You can also find more information on their website.