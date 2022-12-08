GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Contract Transport Services donated more than 35 bikes to gift to children in need this holiday season.

The trucking company partners with Pals for Brown County and Foundations Foster Care to facilitate the donations. All of the brand-new bikes were purchased by CTS employees.

CTS President Curt Reitz says, “[Children] don’t have much at Christmas, and getting a brand new bike is something that we believe is very valuable as they’re dealing with the other trials and tribulations of life.”

Green Bay resident and mother-of-six Hushtola Danforth tells us that her kids have never had bikes before, so she is grateful for the drive giving her the opportunity to bring her children some Christmas cheer.

Danforth says, “I’ll be able to watch their eyes light up when they see the bikes, and that’s a pretty rewarding for a parent.”

Danforth is one of the people involved in Brown County Health and Human Services’ Pals program, where an adult volunteer is matched with a child to provide a positive adult role model.

Social worker Jamie Chaudoir with the Pals program says, “It’s very exciting because oftentimes, we find that families are struggling to meet some of the basic needs, so to be able to offer this amazing opportunity to our families, it feels really good to be able to do that.”

This year is the 8th time CTS has hosted the bike drive. They also recently finished collecting donations for their “Adopt a Family” campaign, where all the employees pitched in to provide much-needed items for two families, totaling 20 people, this Christmas.