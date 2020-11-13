George’s Secret Elves prepare to give back this holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tucked away in their Green Bay workshop, George’s Secret Elves are hard at work.

“We do stuff for our local veterans, we do stuff for Golden House, we do stuff for both our homeless shelters,” Director Kathleen Johnson told Local 5.

But more than anything, “We’re very all about Christmas,” Johnson said. “That’s why you’re in the Elf Workshop right now.”

Celebrating the holiday season with George’s Secret Elves means preparing food bags for students in the Green Bay area to take home over winter break.

“We pack them up, and we get them to the 21C program and they help us distribute them,” Johnson explained.

21C is an after school program for at-risk students.

Even though those students aren’t attending class in-person this semester, George’s Secret Elves still plan to distribute their food kits.

“They don’t have any choice in how food comes into the home, it’s not for them to do the checkbook, it’s not for them to worry about those things,” Johnson said. “I just want them to have some food and be able to be a kid and not worry about anything else.”

To fill the food bags and provide that peace of mind, the elves have an ongoing wish list.

“About 300 cans of soup, 300 cans of ravioli, and over 1,000 packets of oatmeal,” Johnson listed.

Any time between 12 pm and 4 pm through the second week in December, you can drop off items to 727 E Walnut St. from the group’s wish list to help fill those bags.

George’s Secret Elves are also accepting monetary donations.

“You don’t need to have a million dollars to make a difference in our community,” Johnson said. “Everybody just can help, anyway that they can, pull together, and we can make something special come out of it.”

