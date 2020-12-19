George’s Secret Elves stage “Elftastic Palooza” 2020

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – Most of Santa’s elves are stationed at the North Pole.

But there were dozens in Green Bay Friday night preparing for the great gift and food giveaway they’ve dubbed the “Elftastic Palooza” for 2020.

The volunteers call themselves “George’s Secret Elves.”

For years now, the group has put together holiday bags with presents, food and personal hygiene items. This year they have 1,500!

They will pass them out to veterans, students who aren’t going home over the holiday break, homeless shelters and YMCA programs that help families who might be struggling.

“So, I’ll be driving around to all my families,” explained Loren Prince of the Doty Elementary YMCA. “Drop it off on their doorsteps. So, they’ll get a nice little surprise from us.”

It’s all in the name of George Johnson, Sr. who was a longtime volunteer in our community. He tragically passed away from cancer in 2011.

His daughter started the group and was truly grateful for all who donated.

“The amount of love that came through and shines through during any difficult time is just magical,” declared Kathleen Johnson, her own eyes sparkling at the sight of hundreds upon hundred of brightly decorated gift bags.

George’s Secret Elves do this type of outreach year round. So, now with their shelves empty, they’re hoping others will step up.

When you donate, you officially become one of George’s secret elves yourself!