Giving back: Teen donates two handcrafted flags to GB Fire and Police

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Fire and Police Departments received a one-of-a-kind donation from a teenager whose passion for creating metal flags is getting the attention of some national celebrities.

Originally learning from his dad, 17-year-old Justis is using the knowledge he gained from growing up at his father’s fabrication and metal art company to give back to the community. Justis donated a metal flag to the Green Bay Fire Department and another to the Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton says he is thrilled to be thought about.

“We are thrilled to be thought about us, we are thrilled with the whole thin red line kind of the memorial to firefighters who have died in the line of duty, the significance of that, and the fact that he thought about us in Green Bay,” says Chief Litton.

Chief Litton says he plans to hang it in one of the fire stations but is not sure which one will receive the flag.

Local agencies are not the only ones receiving these unique flags from Justis, as Adam Carolla recently purchased a flag.

Each of the flags is cut, bent, TIG welded and polished. The steel flags are 100% handmade and one-of-a-kind, according to their website.

Justis has varying kinds of flags that can be purchased on his website. Pictures and up-to-date information regarding his store and projects can be seen on Flags by Justis’ Facebook page.

