GoFundMe raises over $14k for WI firefighter battling cancer

(WFRV) – A firefighter in western Wisconsin was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, and the community has helped raise over $14,000, and counting, to help cover medical expenses.

The Shell Lake Fire Department says that Captain Tucker McCumber was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He has been a member of the department for over ten years.

During those ten years, he reportedly had multiple positions including:

Firefighter

Secretary/treasurer

Emergency Medical Responder

Training officer

Washburn County Fire Association secretary/treasure

A GoFundMe has been created for McCumber and it has already raised over $14,000. The fundraiser mentions that McCumber recently accepted a job in Washburn County, and because he recently switched jobs means he does not qualify for Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

It was also mentioned that he will soon have surgery to put in a temporary colostomy bag.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the fundraiser. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

Shell Lake is about four hours west of Green Bay.