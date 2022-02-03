GoFundMe raises over $14k for WI firefighter battling cancer

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A firefighter in western Wisconsin was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, and the community has helped raise over $14,000, and counting, to help cover medical expenses.

The Shell Lake Fire Department says that Captain Tucker McCumber was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He has been a member of the department for over ten years.

During those ten years, he reportedly had multiple positions including:

  • Firefighter
  • Secretary/treasurer
  • Emergency Medical Responder
  • Training officer
  • Washburn County Fire Association secretary/treasure

A GoFundMe has been created for McCumber and it has already raised over $14,000. The fundraiser mentions that McCumber recently accepted a job in Washburn County, and because he recently switched jobs means he does not qualify for Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

It was also mentioned that he will soon have surgery to put in a temporary colostomy bag.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the fundraiser. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

Shell Lake is about four hours west of Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More