1  of  57
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay YMCA lends locker rooms to St. John’s Homeless shelter

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — St. John’s Homeless Shelter has announced record-setting numbers since mid-March and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to that influx, the shelter has split its guests into two groups to better allow for social distancing.

One of those groups is now staying at Spring Lake Church in downtown Green Bay.

The church does not have its own shower facilities, a gap the Greater Green Bay YMCA has stepped in to fill.

“We haven’t partnered with the homeless shelter in this respect before,” Greater Green Bay YMCA President & CEO Sean Elliot told Local 5 Friday, “but I can certainly see us continuing to do something like this, because at the end of the day, that what the Y’s here for, to serve the community.”

Five days a week, three times a day, Guest Intern Mark Taylor walks groups of five or six guests down the block to the YMCA.

The groups are buzzed in and lead to the locker room, where they get to enjoy a warm shower.

“This has made such an impact on everyone’s lives over there, myself included,” Taylor said, “to be able to take a shower, to wake up and know that if you put your name on that list, that you will be guaranteed a hot shower, without a wait. It’s really lifted the guests’ spirits to know that they can have a hot shower every day. It’s wonderful.”

After each group showers, a cleaning crew is brought in to sanitize the locker room before the next group’s arrival.

St. John’s main shelter location has its own shower facilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More