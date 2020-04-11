Greater Green Bay YMCA lends locker rooms to St. John’s Homeless shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — St. John’s Homeless Shelter has announced record-setting numbers since mid-March and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to that influx, the shelter has split its guests into two groups to better allow for social distancing.

One of those groups is now staying at Spring Lake Church in downtown Green Bay.

The church does not have its own shower facilities, a gap the Greater Green Bay YMCA has stepped in to fill.

“We haven’t partnered with the homeless shelter in this respect before,” Greater Green Bay YMCA President & CEO Sean Elliot told Local 5 Friday, “but I can certainly see us continuing to do something like this, because at the end of the day, that what the Y’s here for, to serve the community.”

Five days a week, three times a day, Guest Intern Mark Taylor walks groups of five or six guests down the block to the YMCA.

The groups are buzzed in and lead to the locker room, where they get to enjoy a warm shower.

“This has made such an impact on everyone’s lives over there, myself included,” Taylor said, “to be able to take a shower, to wake up and know that if you put your name on that list, that you will be guaranteed a hot shower, without a wait. It’s really lifted the guests’ spirits to know that they can have a hot shower every day. It’s wonderful.”

After each group showers, a cleaning crew is brought in to sanitize the locker room before the next group’s arrival.

St. John’s main shelter location has its own shower facilities.