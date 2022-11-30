GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Yesterday might have been Giving Tuesday, but the giving continued into Wednesday after KI, a Green Bay-based custom manufacturer, donated solid wood bedframes.

St. John’s Ministries, NEW Community Shelter, and Foundations Health & Wholeness all received donations to help those who are struggling.

“One of our core beliefs is making a difference in the lives of others,” said Brian Krenke, CEO of KI. “Many of us don’t give a second thought to having a bed to sleep in, but for organizations helping the homeless, beds are always in short supply.”

Krenke continued on to say people may have mattresses but rarely have actual beds, making the donation something that will have an immediate and meaningful impact.

St. John’s Ministries couldn’t have been happier with the donation, as the organization just recently constructed a sobriety room for men struggling with addiction.

“The timing kind of lined up,” said Steve Schauer, Director of Community Engagement with St. John’s Ministries. “We were planning on what to do with this room, and KI donated the beds right when we had a need to provide some integrity for our guests that are in this room and forward-moving.”

St. John’s Ministries received the most beds, with 32. The NEW Community Shelter is set to receive 28 beds on Thursday, followed by 12 to Foundations Health & Wellness on Friday.

“Through the generosity of KI, these beds will offer warmth and security to someone in need during the holiday season,” said Terri Refsguard, NEW Community Shelter CEO.