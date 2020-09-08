Green Bay business owner to deliver supplies to Hurricane Laura victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business owner is ready to deliver supplies to victims of Huricane Laura in Louisiana.

Earlier this month, Max Barnowski, owner of the Black Saddle Tavern and Oasis offered the community a chance to help the hurricane victims. He held a food drive and collected items like canned food, water, gas cans, portable air conditioners, and tarps.

Employees and staff told WFRV Local 5 that helping others, even if they live far away, is the ‘Wisconsin thing to do.’

“In Wisconsin, we don’t really get hurricanes or much devastation like they do down south, so we really have the opportunity to help them out,” Barnowski tells WFRV Local 5. “If we have the opportunity, we’re gonna do what we can.”

Barnowski says he was always taught what you give, you get back, which made the decision to donate easier.

“I guess we’ve been super blessed going through being shut down for a while gets you thinking what you can do to lift people up when they’re down,” he says.

Barnowski says he will hand-deliver the supplies himself and will focus on those living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, who he has been in constant contact with since Hurricane Laura struck.

