Green Bay officers help deliver a miracle on E. Mason St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone is calling it a miracle on East Mason Street, when Green Bay Police Officers helped deliver a baby on the side of the road.

The police department posted a congratulatory Facebook post March 8, celebrating the arrival of the newborn.

According to Officers O’Donnell and Coron, on Feb. 26 they were investigating a retail theft on the street when a car pulled up to them needing help.

The male driver told the officers his wife was in labor and they needed help.

Quick to action, the officers say they immediately called for EMS but realized they did not have enough time to wait.

Both officers were able to help the mother-to-be and were able to successfully deliver a baby boy.

Officers O’Donnell (left) and Coron (right) visiting Andres

Celebratory cake

At the end of the post, the department says baby Andres and his parents are healthy and doing well.

Officers O’Donnell and Coron visited the family on a weekend to check on baby Andres and show support for such a miracle.

Women’s Care of Wisconsin, Dr. Kristen Lyerly and Dr. Sara Swift, honored the great work by providing a cake for the officers to share on their shift.