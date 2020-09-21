GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay organizations, volunteers come together to help community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neighborhood Association in Green Bay is coming together for a number of community projects for NeighborWorks Week.

Throughout the week, organizations and volunteers will take to the streets and help others in the community.

Some events in the spring were postponed because of coronavirus, but volunteer projects are happening once again.

WFRV Local 5 caught up with a local paper company using this as a team building exercise.

“It’s a really fantastic opportunity for our team to come together, do some team building, but then also to see the smile on the homeowner’s face is just fantastic,” Addie Teeters of Ahlstrom-Munksjo tells WFRV Local 5.

Neighbor Works says it’s always looking for others to join their volunteer projects.

