Green Bay Packers host Give Back Day for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Packers had to call an audible to keep up their charity work during a pandemic this holiday.

On Thursday, staff members spread out across the area to ring bells for the Salvation Army.

But there will be no in-person meet and greet with players this year.

Instead, fans can bid on online auction items and a chance for a private, virtual meet and greet with a player.

Donors can bid on autographed jerseys, footballs and helmets, as well as Zoom meet-and-greet sessions from Kenny Clark, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams starting Thursday through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, with the virtual meet-and-greet sessions taking place on Monday, Dec. 14.

Here’s the link: https://one.bidpal.net/redkettleauctiongb/welcome

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers.

“It’s really important because an empty kettle is a lonely kettle,” said Director of Development Jeanne Stangel. “It’s much more personal if people can help us ring.”

Right now kettle contributions are down by about 30% and volunteer bell ringers are down 50% this year.

