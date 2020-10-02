GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police K-9 unit receives $2,000 grant

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police received some financial support for their K-9 unit.

The Masonic Lodge presented a $2,000 grant for the program on Thursday.

Washington Lodge No. 21 had the honor of presenting the grant and helped raise money with a matching fund.

This is the second year in a row that Washington Lodge No. 21 has been able to secure matching grant funds to support the Green Bay Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More