Green Bay Police K-9 unit receives $2,000 grant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police received some financial support for their K-9 unit.

The Masonic Lodge presented a $2,000 grant for the program on Thursday.

Washington Lodge No. 21 had the honor of presenting the grant and helped raise money with a matching fund.

This is the second year in a row that Washington Lodge No. 21 has been able to secure matching grant funds to support the Green Bay Police Department’s K-9 unit.