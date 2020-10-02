GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police received some financial support for their K-9 unit.
The Masonic Lodge presented a $2,000 grant for the program on Thursday.
Washington Lodge No. 21 had the honor of presenting the grant and helped raise money with a matching fund.
This is the second year in a row that Washington Lodge No. 21 has been able to secure matching grant funds to support the Green Bay Police Department’s K-9 unit.
- Fox Valley public health officers issue Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert
- Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording: ‘Give me a f****** break’
- Here are all the places President Trump went this week before testing positive for coronavirus
- Police say they don’t believe viral post of attempted kidnapping ‘to be true’
- Green Bay Police K-9 unit receives $2,000 grant